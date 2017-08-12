Tumbok Karera Tips, August 12, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (7) Cat’s Regal; TUMBOK – (3) Musketeer; LONGSHOT – (1) Dream Of Mine

Race 2 : PATOK – (6) Digame/Blind Item; TUMBOK – (4) Yani Noh Yana; LONGSHOT – (8) Iba Ang Swerte Ko

Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Gorgeous Chelsea; TUMBOK – (2) Air Supply; LONGSHOT – (6) Humble Submission

Race 4 : PATOK – (8) Kaligayahan; TUMBOK -(7) Dream Supreme; LONGSHOT – (1) Bullet Grey

Race 5 : PATOK – (7) Hypervelocity; TUMBOK – (2) Promise; LONGSHOT – (9) Primadonna

Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Lu Fei; TUMBOK – (5) Blue Material; LONGSHOT – (6) Directorshunterkee

Race 7 : PATOK – (1) Dandelion; TUMBOK – (6) Desert Zar; LONGSHOT – (9) Batang Highlander

Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Hitting Spree; TUMBOK -(4) Malaya; LONGSHOT – (3) Guatemala/Penrith

Race 9 : PATOK – (8) Subterranean River; TUMBOK – (9) Shy Hook; LONGSHOT – (5) St. Suswa

Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Shukriya; TUMBOK – (5) Tit For Tat; LONGSHOT – (4) Super Vista

