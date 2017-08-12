Gilas dinurog ang Iraq upang manatiling walang talo sa Fiba Asia Cup By Dennis Christian Hilanga Bandera

PINAGTIBAY ng Gilas Pilipinas ang kapit sa liderato sa Group B ng 2017 Fiba Asia Cup matapos pagpagin ang mabagal na panimula at rumatsada sa huling dalawang yugto para iwanan ang Iraq, 84-68 , Biyernes sa Nouhad Nafal Sports Complex sa Beirut, Lebanon. Umangat sa 2-0 kartada ang pambansang koponan na pormal ring sinelyuhan ang otomatikong quarterfinals berth matalo man ito sa huling laro kontra Qatar sa Linggo. Tumapos si Terrence Romeo ng 17 puntos na sinegundahan ni Fil-German Christian Standhardinger sa itinalang 16 habang nag-ambag si Carl Bryan Cruz ng 11 puntos. Nagising mula sa matamlay na paglalaro sa first half, nagtulong sina Standhardinger, Romeo at Cruz sa third quarter para ilayo ang Gilas mula sa 35-35 pagkakatabla tungo sa 56-35 abante sa likod ng pinakawalang 21-0 run kung saan hindi nakaiskor ang Iraq ng mahigit sa limang minuto. Pinaramdam ni Standhardinger ang presensya sa ilalim nang magbuhos ng pitong sunod na puntos habang sumalaksak si Romeo ng dalawang layup at tumipa ng tres para sa 49-35 bentahe, sa 4:04 minuto ng ikatlong yugto bago muling umiskor si Standhardinger, nagbaon ng tres si Cruz at naghulog ng dalawang free throws si Romeo para kontrolin ang laro papasok ng payoff period. Pinalobo pa ng mga Pinoy ang kalamangan sa 23puntos, 64-41, sa huling 8:35 ng laban kasunod ng slam dunk ni Raymond Almazan upang tuluyang dikdikin ang Iraqis pabalik sa lupa at di na pabalikin pa sa laban. Tumipa si Kevin Galloway ng 23 puntos para sa Iraq na nahulog sa 1-1 baraha katabla ang China.

