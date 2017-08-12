‘Heneral Luna’ may pakiusap sa press para sa ‘Birdshot’

UMIKOT muna sa iba’t ibang international film festivals ang Mikhail Red movie na “Birdshot” bago “umuwi” ng bansa. Sa 29th Tokyo International Film Festival una itong ipinalabas kung saan wagi ito ng Best Picture sa Asian Future Film Section.

Kasunod nito ang pagsali sa international filmfest circuit sa South Korea, Lithuania, Laos, Sweden, Thailand at Belgium.

Nitong buwang ito, naging opening film ang “Birdshot” sa Cinemalaya at isa rin ito sa mga entries sa Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino simula ngayong Agosto 16. Bida rito ang magagaling na aktor na sina John Arcilla at Arnold Reyes kasama ang baguhang artista na si Mary Joy Apostol at stage actor na si Ku Aquino.

Bale ito ang follow-up project ni John after ng successful “Heneral Luna.” “Hindi naman po ako nata-typecast sa uniformed man. Ito na po ‘yung last! Ha! Ha! Ha! Sa susunod yata naka-wig na ako.

“I already said yes to Mik since he was nine when we were together in Japan. Kasama ko ang father niya to represent the Philippines.

“So after naming gawin ang Heneral Luna, hindi pa naipalalabas, naka-yes na ako sa kanila. Hindi ko na siya natanggihan. Dito, ako nagri-represent ng other side. Nasa bahagi kami ng kinder part ng sosyedad, “ pahayag ni John sa press launch ng award-winning movie.

Humingi rin ng tulong si John sa press dahil ayon sa kanya, ‘yung movie nila ang merong konting sinehang pagpapalabasan.

“Kasi I think it’s for the bookers, eh. Malaki ang pangangailangan namin sa inyo dahil tayo ay magkaibigan at matagal nang magkakasama. Hindi siya common na klase ng pelikula na hindi malayo sa audience. In fact, pampamilya siya. Samahan ninyo po kami na imbitahan ang mas maraming manood,” sabi ni John.

Mula sa TBP Studios ang Birdshot na nagbigay sa publiko ng “Heneral Luna”, “Sunday Beauty Queen”, “I’m Drunk I Love You” at “Bliss.” Kapartner nito ang Globe Studios sa marketing ng movie.