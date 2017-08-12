Panganay na anak ni Erap ikakasal na sa Spanish BF

Ngayon ang kasal ng anak-anakan naming si Jerica Ejercito sa kanyang Spanish boyfriend. Si Ica ay ang panganay sa tatlong anak nina kafatid na Laarni Enriquez and President/Mayor Joseph Estrada. Ang dalawa pa ay sina Jake and Jacob na super guguwapo.

I felt so privileged to be invited sa kasalang ito kaya I will not miss this for sure. Kasi nga, mahal ko ang pamilyang ito. Super-sister ko itong si Laarni at ang babait ng tatlong anak nila ni Papa Erap.

Ang guwapo ng magiging esposo ni Jerica and of course, no question sa kagandahan at kabaitan ni Ica. Mana sa ina. Ang problema ko lang ay ang isusuot ko –alam niyo naman ako, di ako nagsasapatos, kailangan tanggapin nila ako for who I am and what I’m gonna wear. SANDALS KUNG SANDALS, di ba? Ha! Ha! Ha! Ang mahalaga ay ang presence ko. Echos!!!