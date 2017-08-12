Aljur mabubura ang ‘kahoy acting’ dahil kay Coco

TAWA naman kami nang tawa sa ilang reaksyon ng mga readers natin on Aljur Abrenica’s stint sa Ang Probinsyano.

Pinatatanong kasi ng mga ito kung bakit kailangan daw na ipakita pa ang hubad na katawan nito habang nakasakay sa kabayo.

OA naman daw ang paggamit ng hunk image nito sa isang action-related series at wala naman yatang kinalaman at all ang katawan nito sa mangyayaring action moments nito with Coco Martin and other cast members.

Hahahahaha! Wala lang. Natawa lang talaga kami dahil kahit pala ang mga ganu’ng eksena ay nagma-matter sa audience, noh!

Kaya sa mga Probinsyano production peeps, be careful po ha. Very involved na ngayon ang viewers sa mga pinapanood nilang TV show.

Pero wish din naman nilang mag-improve as an actor si Aljur ngayong nasa ABS-CBN na ito. Sana nga raw ay mabura na o mawala na ang “wooden acting image” nito lalo pa’t si Coco Martin na ang kaeksena niya.

Bilib na bilib si Direk Perci Intalan sa professionalism ni Janella Salvador. Nagkaproblema pala sa mermaid costume ang dalaga sa shooting ng pelikula nila ni Elmo Magalona na “My Fairy Tail Love Story”.

“May isang time na ang ganda na nu’ng shot tapos kailangan niyang umahon kasi nga natatanggal yung parang kabibe sa may dibdib niya. Kaya binalik pa namin siya sa boat, inayos pa namin yung prosthetics.

“Pero wala namang nakita, naagapan naman. May presence of mind naman ‘yung bata,” paliwanag ng direktor sa isang interview.