Kevin Poblacion iniwan ang Canada para sa showbiz

OCTOBER 2015 noong ipakilala ng sumalangit nawang si (Kuya) Boy Palma sa press ang kanyang Fil-Canadian na alaga, si Kevin Poblacion.

For Kevin and his parents whose unfamiliarity with, if not sheer ignorance of the business ay pinagsamantalahan agad (hindi na namin babanggitin pa kung sino) ay maiintindihan namin if the showbiz upstart would pack his things in a huff, return to Winnipeg (Manitoba, Canada) and work as a full-time flight attendant.

Pero hindi, pursigido talaga ang 22 year-old newbie na ito to carve a name in this dog-eat-dog world and make his Ilonggo parents (also the film producers of BJP Production) proud. In Kuya Boy’s absence, nasa pangangalaga na ng kabigan at kasamahang si Eddie Littlefield si Kevin.

Artist management is no foreign stuff to Eddie, result-oriented kasi ang diskarte nito bukod sa pagiging aktibo sa pagsusulat. To top it all, Eddie plays his game fairly, no hanky-panky business!

Sa tulong ni Eddie ay nagsimula nang magkaroon ng katuparan ang pangarap ni Kevin as he stars in the indie (advocacy) film “Adik” directed by Neal Tan.

As the title obviously suggests, kinakalampag ng pelikula ang ating isipan sa kawalan ng kabutihang dala ng pagdodroga.

During the early start of the year nang mapanood namin ang ilang versions ng trailer nito sa Facebook, only to share our two cents’ worth with Eddie as regards Kevin’s greenhorn acting. May promise, sabi namin sa manager. May layer sa pag-arte waiting to be discovered.

Saglit lang, magba-backtrack lang kami tungkol kay Eddie. Hindi totoong sinulot o pinirata niya si Kevin gaya ng pinalalabas at ikinakalat ng isang disgruntled, bitter, treacherous at career-less creature from nowhere.

q q q

Ayaw naming isipin na hindi pa nareresolbahan ang isyu among the so-called Triplets in showbiz dahil hindi maglalaro si Manilyn Reynes sa Celebrity Bluff tonight. Instead ay magkasama sa isang team sina Sheryl Cruz at Tina Paner.

Obviously, dalawa lang naman kasi ang players for each team. And this much we know, ang TF issue on Manilyn’s part has been settled (ang asawa niyang si Aljon Jimenez ang tumatayong manager niya) dahil may upcoming show pa nga silang tatlo.

But with Sheryl and Tina’s joint force, mailampaso kaya nila sina Teri Onor at Teri G, Jackie Rice at Diego Llorico? Ano’ng panlaban nila against their opponents’ comedic forte? Magpapaseksi rin lang ba si Jackie in luring the bluffers Edu Manazano, Boobay and Brod Pete? Abangan yan mamayang gabi sa Celebrity Bluff hosted by Eugene Domingo.