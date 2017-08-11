1-Pacman pinakamayamang kongresista sa Kamara na may P7B networth

PINAKAMAYAMANG miyembro ng Kamara ang isang partylist representative, ayon sa Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) na isinumite ng 294 mambabatas. Nanguna si 1-Pacman partylist Representative Michael Odylon “Mikee” Romero sa pinakamayayamang kongresista matapos magdeklara ng P7,009,588,018 networth noong Disyembre 31, 2016. Pinakamahirap naman si Kabataan partylist Representative Sarah Jane Elago, ang pinakamahirap na may P50,000 net worth.

Base sa SALN, na ipinost sa website ng Kamara, lumalabas na aabot ng P400 milyon hanggang P1 bilyon ang networth ng mga kongresista na pumasok sa 10 pinakamayayaman. Bukod kay Romero, kabilang sa pasok sa 10 pinakamayayamang kongresista ay sina Diwa Partylist Rep. Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, P1.4 bilyon; Negros Occidental Rep. Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, P943 milyon; Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos , P917.8 milyon; Quezon City Rep. Feliciano Belmonte Jr., P852.1 milyon; Manila Teachers Partylist Rep. Virgilio Lacson, P768.8 milyon; Marikina City Rep. Bayani Fernando, P738 milyon; Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto, P523.6 milyon; Davao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Antonio Floirendo Jr., P491.7 milyon at Leyte Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez, P477.94 milyon. Panglabing isa naman si dating pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo na may P434.6 milyon na networth.

Nasa ika-50 puwesto naman si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, na may P86,5 milyon.

