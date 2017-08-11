Lacson kay Duterte: Hindi ka ba nagagalit sa Customs?

KINUWESTIYON ni Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson ang pananahimik ni Pangulong Duterte kaugnay ng kontrobersiya hinggil sa P6.4 bilyong shabu na nakalusot sa Bureau of Customs (BOC).
“Aren’t you mad at the BOC, Mr. President? That’s 605 (kilograms) of high grade meth that slipped out of the Customs zone under their noses,” sabi ni Lacson sa kanyang post sa Twitter.
Ito’y matapos namang batikusin ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV ang pagpuntirya ni Duterte sa kanyang mga kritiko ngunit hindi sa hit the President for expressing anger towards his critics but not the BOC’s failure to prevent drugs from entering the country.
“Itong si Duterte, galit na galit sa droga, di ba kahit sino ang mag-criticize sa kanya, minumura niya. Pero ito P6 billion na pumasok na shabu, eh sabi nga ni Cong. Alejano, parang speechless siya,” sabi ni Trillanes.
Nauna nang sinabi ni Duterte na hihintayin muna niya ang magiging resulta ng imbestigasyon bago magdesisyon kung sisibakin o hindi.
