P148M jackpot ng Super Lotto sa Linggo By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P148 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 sa bola nito sa Linggo.

Ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office waiang nanalo sa P143.9 milyong jackpot prize ng Super Lotto sa bola noong Huwebes ng gabi kung saan lumabas ang winning number combination na 05-46-12-23-47-31.

Nagkakahalaga ng P30.9 milyon ang jackpot prize sa huling bola.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P63,190 ang 23 mananaya na nakalimang numero.

Tig-P1,140 naman ang 1,084 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 23,414 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Super Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Lingoo.

