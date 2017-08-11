Metro Manila, Regions 3 at 4 nilindol

NIYANIG ng magnitude 6.3 lindol ang Batangas kahapon at apektado nito ang National Capital Region, Region 3 at 4. Nagbabala rin ng mga aftershock ang Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology sa lindol na naramdaman ala-1:28 ng hapon. Ang sentro ng lindol ay 16 kilometro sa kanluran ng Nasugbu, Batangas. May lalim itong 160 kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar. Naramdaman ang Intensity IV sa Calapan sa Mindoro; Subic sa Zambales; Rosario Cavite; Manila City; at Sablayan Occidental Mindoro. Intensity III naman ang naramdaman sa Pateros City; Quezon City; Makati City; Malolos sa Bulacan; Cainta sa Rizal; at Calamba sa Laguna. Intensity II naman sa Magalang, Pampanga; Tanauan City sa Batangas. At Intensity I sa Talisay sa Batangas.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.