K Brosas walang binatbat kay Boobsie Wonderland

WALA na talagang appeal masyado sa audience itong palaos nang komedyanang si K Brosas, hindi na mainit ang pagtanggap ng audience sa kanya everytime she performs. Ang layo niya compared to Gladys Guevarra na napakahusay kumanta at magpatawa. Itong si K, puro “shet…” lang yata ang alam sabihin sa stage at feeling-sikat lang ang dating.

Baka akala niya kasi ay gauge na ang pagiging judge niya sa It’s Showtime para sabihing big star na siya.

Ha! Ha! Ha! Kawawang nilalang.

Hoy!!!! Huwag siyang mag-ilusyon. Siya na yata ng epitome ng pagiging starlet sa music and TV industry, if I may conclude. Hindi na siya gaanong pinapalakpakan kapag nagpi-perform na siya, she’s boring. Paulit-ulit ang jokes niya na hindi naman nakakatawa.

Kaya pag siya na ang performer, many of my friends change bars. Makita pa lang ang name niya sa signboard ay lumilihis na ang mga guests.

At balita ko, napakamahal pa raw maningil ng talent fee kapag naiimbitahan sa out of town shows kaya di na siya kinukuha. Dios mio, kung siya lang, eh, di kunin ko na lang si Boobsie Wonderland, di kasing-mahal pero sobrang galing. Kaya friends, alam n’yo na ha.

Kung ayaw n’yong ma-bore, get someone better. Aprub? Ha! Ha! Ha!