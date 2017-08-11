Ellen nagmukhang bangkay habang nagpapa-make up, lasing daw By Alex Brosas Bandera

KALOKA itong si Ellen Adarna. Imagine, nagpa-make-up habang natutulog at ang higit na nakakaloka, ipinost pa ng hitad ang eksena niya with this caption, “Mondays be like… NGA NGA!!! My hair stylist @santiagoraymond and make up artist got skillzzzzz @gerypenaso hahahaha. Im all good!!!! hahahaha! #skills #sleepingbeast. “Tulog na tulog talaga ako guys nagising nalang ako ng maganda bigla hahahaha! #wokeuplykdiz #wokeuplykdat #wokeuplykWHUUUT??!! Paano nga ba mag makeup ng patay? Hahaha!” With that, nag-react ang netizens. “Ganyan kahirap pala pag artista, habang mini make up tulog muna para makapahinga! Hahaha.” “Di sya nagising? e dba konting galaw at kaluskos lang magigising na. Hehehe! lalim tulog ah.”

“Sobrang pagoda ang bez? Kamusta party party. Mukha na namang lasing.”

