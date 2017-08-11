Arci Muñoz pinagtawanan sa social media, muling pagpaparetoke ng mukha binatikos

KALAT na sa social media ang latest picture ni Arci Muñoz who seemed to have undergone another surgery.

Naloka ang nakakita sa bago niyang hitsura. To them, it was easily DESCERNIBLE na nagparetoke na naman siya. Obvious na obvious ang bagong enhanced niyang face, ‘no!

With that, netizens started YAKKING at talagang pinagtatawanan siya.

“What happened to my hijada @monaarcimunoz? She looks like Exhibit A in a plastic surgery malpractice case.”

“Sana nag stay nalang sya dun sa mukha nya kung saan sya nakilala ng madami. Kung saan nagboom ang kanyang career. Nakilala ko sya sa passion de amor at sa movie nila Gerald Anderson. Ngayon balik the who na naman at di na makilala hitsu.”

“I want to believe that it’s just bad lighting, but I noticed the lips kasi, how it curved differently compared before.”

“Arci, you’re very pretty naman e. I understand that ppl may enchance their looks surgically if they’re unsatisfied but this is too much. Everyone knows, no need to deny, I guess?”