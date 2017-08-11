Billy-Coleen wedding: Game na game na!

HANDANG-HANDA na sa buhay may asawa sina Billy Crawford at Coleen Garcia. Tuloy na ang wedding nila next year at in-announce nga nila na si Ria Atayde ang magiging maid of honor habang isa naman si Karla Estrada sa mga wedding sponsors.

“Sa ulo, sa puso, sa mindset. Lahat lahat handa pero alam naming dalawa na we have to do a lot of things prior to it like the pre-marital counselling para pagdating ‘dun sa time na talagang kinasal na kami, we want to live a happy marriage,” ani Billy sa isang TV interview.

Samantala, bibida na ang naiibang galing at talento, cuteness, at nakakaaliw na personalidad ng mga munting chikiting dahil mapapanood na ang hit international kiddie talent-talk show na Little Big Shots simula ngayong Sabado at Linggo sa ABS-CBN hosted by Billy.

Magpapabilib ang mga kabataang dalawa hanggang 12 taong gulang mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng bansa, buong mundo, at maging internet sa kanilang pagpapakitang-gilas hindi lang sa kantahan, sayawan, at katalinuhan, kundi pati na rin sa mga kakaibang talento na hindi lang aaliw kundi gugulantang at magpapasabik sa mga manonood.

“First time kong mag-host ng isang talent show na ako lang ang taga-showbiz, usually lahat big shots na ang kasama ko. Pero dito, you’d be surprised kung paano nadadala ng mga bata ang buong show, and

I’m here to let their personalities shine. Ang masasabi ko lang, ang exceptional ng mga batang mapapanood niyo and they really deserve to be called little big shots,” pahayag ni Billy.

Ang Little Big Shots ng ABS-CBN ang lokal na bersyon ng show na matagumpay nang nailunsad sa 20 na bansa. Ito ay parehong nilikha ng tanyag na American hosts na sina Ellen Degeneres at Steve Harvey.

Huwag palampasin ang bigating talento ng mga kabataan sa Little Big Shots, Sabado at Linggo sa ABS-CBN.