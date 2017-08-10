Mga opisyal, empleyado ng Comelec nagpahayag ng suporta kay Chair Bautista

NAGPAHAYAG ng suporta kay Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista ang tinatayang 200 opisyal at mga empleyado ng Comelec kung saan sinamahan pa siya na magsimba sa Manila Cathedral sa Intramuros kahapon.

Nakasuot ang mga empleyado ng puting t-shirt, ilan sa kanila ay may dala-dalang placard na nagpapakita ng suporta kay Bautista, na naunang inakusahan ng kanyang dating misis na si Patricia ng mahigit P1 bilyong ill-gotten wealth.

“We support Chair Andy,” “Our prayers are with you Chairman Andy, be strong for your family and Comelec,” sabi ng mga placard.

Dumalo rin si Comelec Commissioner Art Lim sa misa na isinagawa alas-12 ng tanghali.

“I was surprised that he went to the mass, considering that he was not a Catholic,” sabi ni Bautista bilang reaksyon sa suporta ng mga opisyal at empleyado ng Comelec para sa kanya.