Mga opisyal, empleyado ng Comelec nagpahayag ng suporta kay Chair Bautista

NAGPAHAYAG ng suporta kay Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista ang tinatayang 200 opisyal at mga empleyado ng Comelec kung saan sinamahan pa siya na magsimba sa Manila Cathedral sa Intramuros kahapon.
Nakasuot ang mga empleyado ng puting t-shirt, ilan sa kanila ay may dala-dalang placard na nagpapakita ng suporta kay Bautista, na naunang inakusahan ng kanyang dating misis na si Patricia ng mahigit P1 bilyong ill-gotten wealth.
“We support Chair Andy,” “Our prayers are with you Chairman Andy, be strong for your family and Comelec,” sabi ng mga placard.
Dumalo rin si Comelec Commissioner Art Lim sa misa na isinagawa alas-12 ng tanghali.
“I was surprised that he went to the mass, considering that he was not a Catholic,” sabi ni Bautista bilang reaksyon sa suporta ng mga opisyal at empleyado ng Comelec para sa kanya.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94