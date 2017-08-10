Customs intelligence chief nagbitiw 

NAGBITIW ang intelligence chief ng Bureau of Customs sa harap naman ng kontrobersiya kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu na nakalusot sa BOC.

Ipinadala ni BOC Intelligence and Investigation Service Director Neil Anthony Estrella ang kanyang resignation letter kay Pangulong Duterte sa pamamagitan ng mga opisina nina Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon at Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

Kinumpirma ng BOC Public Information and Assistance Division ang pagbibitiw ni Estrella.

Sinabi ni Estrella na nagbitiw siya sa “spirit of delicadeza” sa harap naman ng hiwalay na imbestigasyon na isinasagawa ng Kamara at Senado kaugnay ng 605 bilyong shabu mula sa China na nakalusot sa express lane ng BOC noong Mayo.

“I have realized over the past days that I will no longer be able to fulfill my duties in the manner we both desire,” sabi ni Estrella.

Nauna nang pinangalanan si Estrella ng private customs broker na si Mark Taguba na umano’y isa sa mga tumatanggap ng suhol.

“I deny in the strongest possible terms having received money or any form of bribe from Mr. Mark Taguba. As he himself admitted, he merely relied on text messages. I am not on his list,” giit ni Estrella.