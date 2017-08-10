Gringo Honasan pinaaaresto ng Sandiganbayan dahil sa pork barrel scam By Leifbilly Begas

PINAARESTO ng Sandiganbayan Second Division si Sen. Gringo Honasan kaugnay ng pork barrel scam case na isinampa laban sa kanya. Ito ay matapos na makakita ng probable cause ang korte para ituloy ang kaso laban sa senador. Bukod kay Honasan, naglabas din ng warrant of arrest ang Sandiganbayan laban kina Michael Benjamin, Political Affairs/Project Coordinator Chief ni Honasan, at mga dating opisyal ng National Council for Muslim Filipino na sina Mehol Sadain, Fedelina Aldanese, Galay Makalinggan, Aurora Aragon-Mabang, at Olga Galido at mga opisyal ng Focus Development Goals Foundation, Inc. na sina Giovanni Manuel Gaerlan at Salvador Gaerlan. Si Honasan ang ikaapat na senador na sinampahan ng kaso ng Office of the Ombudsman kaugnay ng pagtanggap umano ng kickback o komisyon mula sa non-government organization ni Janet Lim Napoles kung saan napunta ang kanyang pork barrel fund. Ayon sa Ombudsman, noong Abril 2012 ipinalabas ng Department of Budget and Management ang P30 milyong halaga ng PDAF ni Honasan sa NCMF. Ang pera ay ginamit pata pondohan ang small and medium enterprise/livelihood projects sa mga Muslim na nasa National Capital Region at Zambales. Inendorso umano ni Honasan ang Focus bilang NGO partner ng NCMF.

