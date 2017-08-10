Ethel Booba walang balak magsumite ng akreditasyon sa Malacanang 

TAHASANG sinabi ni Ethel Booba na wala siyang balak magsumite ng akreditasyon sa Malacanang sa kabila ng ipinalabas na department order ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na naglalayong payagang mag-cover ang mga blogger sa Palasyo.

“However, I am not a legitimate blogger and I don’t have enough knowledge regarding that. How much the offer? Charot! sabi ni Ethel sa kanyang official Twitter account na @IamEthylGabison.

Ito’y matapos namang pirmahan ni Andanar ang Department Order number 15 na naglalayong bigyan ng akreditasyon ang mga blogger sa Malacanang.

Kabilang sa probisyon ng DO 15 ni Andanar ay 18-anyos ang aplikante at kinakailangang may 5,000 followers sa social media.

Aabot sa 584,000 ang followers ni Ethel sa kanyang Twitter.

Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, sinabi ni Communications Assistant Secretary Kris Ablan na bukas para sa kagaya nina Ethel Booba at Juana Change ang aplikasyon para mabigyan ng akreditasyon sa Malacanang.

“All right. So if Ethel Booba and Juana Change have at least 5,000 followers, that they can prove that they publish regular content, original or news content, and they’re Filipino citizens, and they’re at least 18 years of age, and they passed PSG (Presidential Security Group) clearance, then yes, they can cover the President,” giit ni Ablan.

Pinirmahan ni Andanar ang department order noong Martes, marapos namang mabatikos ang mga blogger na nagbigyan ng akreditasyon para sa katatapos na Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean).