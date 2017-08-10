5 Abu, 2 kawal patay sa engkuwentro Bandera

Limang kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf at dalawang kawal ng Marines ang napatay nang makasagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang bandidong grupo sa Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu, Huwebes ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Limang kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf at dalawang kawal ng Marines ang napatay nang makasagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang bandidong grupo sa Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu, Huwebes ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Sugatan din ang isang kawal, habang narekober ng iba pang sundalo ang labi ng mga napatay na bandido at pitong mataas na kalibreng baril, sabi ni Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander ng Armed Forces Joint Task Force Sulu. Nagsasagawa ng operasyon ang mga kawal laban sa mga bandidong may hawak na kidnap victims, nang makasagupa ang aabot sa 30 armado sa Sitio Langhub, Brgy. Pang, dakong alas-4, ani Sobejana. “This is part of our sustained and focused military operations to rescue the remaining kidnap victims, kasi may unvalidated threat na pupugutan daw nila [ang kidnap victims],” aniya. Hawak pa ng Abu Sayyaf sa Sulu ang 23 kidnap victim, na kinabibilangan ng 15 banyaga. Ang iba pang bihag ay pawang mga Pilipino, kung saan kabilang ang apat na construction worker na dinukot sa Sulu ilang linggo pa lang ang nakaraan. “Every time na mag-demand kasi sila (Abu Sayyaf) ng ransom, they always threaten their victims na pupugutan pagka hindi nagbigay,” ani Sobejana. Di pa mabatid kung sino sa mga kidnap victim ang dinala ng mga bandido sa pinangyarihan ng engkuwentro. Tumagal nang 30 minuto ang palitan ng putok, bago umatras ang mga bandido, ani Sobejana. Naiwan ng mga umatras na bandido ang limang patay na kasamahan, isang Barrett sniper rifle, dalawang M16 rifle, isang M14 rifle, Garand rifle, KG-9 sub-machine gun, at isang shotgun, aniya. Patuloy na tinutugis ng mga kawal ang Abu Sayyaf para mabawi ang mga bihag, ani Sobejana.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.