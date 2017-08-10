1M estudyante makikinabang sa free tuition sa 2018-Ched
3:17 pm | Thursday, August 10th, 2017
SINABI ng Commission on Higher Education (Ched) na inaasahang isang milyong estudyante ang makikinabang sa free tuition law sa lahat ng state universities and colleges (SUCs) na tuluyang ipapatupad sa 2018.
Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, idinagdag ni Ched Commissioner Prospero de Vera na inumpisahan nang ipatupad ang libreng tuition para sa ngayong taon matapos maglaan ng P8 bilyon para sa mga SUCs.
“There has been no problem so far in the 8 billion allocation except as you probably heard in the case of UP, they had some problems recently. But they have solved it. The UP President has already issued a — a notice that the students will not be paying tuition this — this semester,” sabi ni de Vera.
Idinagdag ni de Vera na inaasahang mas maraming mag-eenrol sa kolehiyo sa susunod na taon dahil tapos na ang unang batch ng mga nasa senior high school.
Ayon pa kay de Vera, bukod sa tuition fee, sagot na rin ng gobyerno ang miscellaneous fees.
“Second, it expands the coverage of free tuition and miscellaneous to the 111 local government created universities and colleges nationwide,” ayon pa kay de Vera.
Sinabi pa ni de Vera na tinatayang P16.8 bilyon ang kakailangang budget para pondohan ang unang taon ng implementasyon ng free tuition fee law.
“We hope to finish the Implementing Rules and Regulations very fast so that we can implement this in June 2018,” ayon pa kay de Vera.
