Stude, 1 pa dakip sa P12M shabu sa Cebu By John Roson Bandera

Dalawang babae, kabilang ang isang university student, ang naaresto habang mahigit P12 milyon halaga ng hinihinalang shabu ang nakumpiska sa buy-bust operation sa Cebu City Miyerkules ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Nadakip sina Mheacy Empasis, kumukuha ng kursong education sa University of Cebu, at “kasabwat” niyang si Trinidad Lumactud, 46, sabi ni Senior Insp. Reslyn Abella, tagapagsalita ng Central Visayas regional police. Si Empasis, 23, kilala rin bilang “Zhaiie,” ay isang high-value target at may kaugnayan kay Layme Parba, isa ring drug suspect na nadakip noong nakaraang buwan at nakaditine sa Cebu City Jail, ani Abella. Isinagawa ng mga elemento ng Cebu City Police ang operasyon laban kay Empasis sa kanyang bahay sa Sitio Manga, Brgy. Tisa, dakong alas-10 ng gabi Miyerkules, matapos ang dalawang buwang pagmo-monitor sa suspek, aniya. Nakuhaan sina Empasis at Lumactud ng isang malaking pack at tatlong medium-sized pack na may kabuuang 1,075 gramo, o P12.685 milyon halaga, ng hinihinalang shabu, ani Abella. Nakuha din sa dalawa ang labindalawang P500 papel na ginamit bilang “boodle money” at P1,000 cash na ginamit bilang buy-bust money. Nakaditine ngayon sina Empasis at Lumactud sa Cebu City Police Office habang hinahandaan ng kaukulang kaso, ani Abella.

