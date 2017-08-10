CHED tinanggal na ang moratorium sa field trip

INALIS na ng Commission on Higher Education (Ched) ang moratorium sa field trip matapos namang ipatigil ito dahil sa aksidente sa Tanay kung saan 15 estudyante ang namatay, samantalang 40 iba pa ang nasugatan matapos maaksidente ang isang bus na lulan ang mga mag-aaral mula sa Bestlink College of the Philippines sa Novaliches, Quezon City.

Sa isang press conference sa Malacanang, sinabi ni Ched Commissioner Prospero De Vera III bagamat, pinapayagan na muli ang mga field trip, hinigpitan naman ang regulasyon para matiyak ang kaligtasan ng mga estudyante.

“We want to make sure that the student’s safety is protected. So now we’re requiring higher education institutions to make sure and be accountable that when they send their students outside the university, there are faculty or persons in charge that will monitor what the students are doing,” sabi ni de Vera.

Idinagdag ni de Vera na sa ilalim ng Ched memorandum order number 63, kinakailangang tiyakin ng mga kolehiyo na bibigyan ng insurance ang mga estudyanteng sasama sa filed trip.

“We will require them to have insurance for students, check the registration, insurance, franchise, and road-worthiness of vehicles used in the transportation of students, coordinate with local government units, because there have been incidents in the past, like in Bulacan State University, where students went on a field trip and the students drowned,” ayon pa kay de Vera.

Idinagdag ni de Vera na dahil sa insidente, sinibak ng Office of the Ombudsman ang presidente ng Bulacan State University.

“So we are requiring written consent of parents and if needed, medical clearance for students that go on — on field trips and other out-of-school activities and to make sure that universities provide alternative activities for students who cannot attend off-campus activities,” paliwanag pa ni de Vera.