Bongbong, Digong makikinabang sa away nina Andres at Patricia?

NALOLOKA ako sa drama nitong si Patricia Bautista, ang estranged wife ni COMELEC Commissioner Andres Bautista. She has been going some rounds of interviews masiraan lang nang husto ang dating asawa where she sired four kids. Ang sabi niya sa unang interbyu sa kanya ni Karen Davila ay first and last interview niya raw iyon, hindi pala.

Ang sabi’y isang close kay Bongbong Marcos ang nagsama sa kanya sa Malakanyang para kausapin si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte regarding the anomalies daw ng kanyang husband, (alleged ill-gotten wealth). There was a time pa raw na pinayuhan silang mag-asawa ni PDutz para ma-save ang kanilang marriage but to no avail.

In short, PDutz looked like a friend to both of them – Tish and Andy. Pero may iba akong basa riyan. Remember how PDutz rooted for BBM to be Vice President na hanggang ngayon ay inilalaban pa ng huli sa Supreme Court? But you know, numbers made VP Leni Robredo won against BBM. Pero this time, iba ang nakini-kinita ko, since Andres Bautista is Comelec chairman, they are trying to pin him down, discredit him and eventually freeze him or oust him from position.

Pag natanggal siya sa puwesto ay mababago ang scenario, titibay ang laban ni BBM as he alleges na dinaya siya ng Dilawan nina VP Leni. Pag wala na si Chairman Bautista, magri-recount for sure dahil ang isa sa bintang sa kanya ay binayaran siya ng Dilawan para maipanalo si Leni dahil appointee nga raw itong si Bautista ni PNoy. Simple lang naman ang gagawin ni PDutz eh, ang kiyemeng wala siyang hand sa isyung ito dahil kaibigan niya kuno si Andres.

Pero ang totoo niyan, parang conduit nila si Patricia to destroy Chairman Andres. At ang malungkot pa niyan, pag naipit masyado si Andy ay mapi-freeze din ang lahat ng assets niya, mawawalan din ng chance si Tish na makuha ang sinasabi niyang “clean money” as share sa conjugal properties nila.

In short, wala ring mapapala si Patricia sa eksenang ito. Talo silang pareho ng kanyang estranged hubby. Ang panalo rito ay sina PDutz and BBM. I may be wrong pero mukhang right naman, Ha! Ha! Ha! Let’s wait and see na lang.

q q q

Hindi na talaga ako binalikan ng super-loved kong boyfriend. Ha! Ha! Ha! Two months na halos ang nagdaan at talagang wala na siyang paramdam. Nu’ng una, medyo masakit siyempre pero kalaunan ay nakasanayan ko na rin naman.

Medyo wala nang masyadong pain though may konting longing pa rin to see him. But of course, I won’t dare text or call him, paninindigan ko ito. Kasalanan ko rin naman dahil I challenged him sa text na tigilan na namin ang relasyon namin dahil for five days ay hindi man lang siya nag-text or sumagot sa calls ko.

Kumbaga, nagpa-cute lang ako, yung pa-girl ba. Pero anong nangyari? Kinagat niya ang dare ko. Ang sagot niya sa akin, “Kung iyan ang gusto mo, irerespeto ko.” Ayan tuloy ang napala ko. Tsugi ang 5-year romance dahil lang sa isang text. Ha-hahaha!

Sa mga nagtatanong kung sino siya, huwag na. He is a very private non-showbiz guy. After all, na-enjoy ko naman ang five years namin, pero totoo palang WALANG FOREVER. Huwag mag-ilusyon, okay? Unless pareho kayong baklita. Ha! Ha! Ha!