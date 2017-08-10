Cinemalaya entry ni Gina nilait ni Suzette Doctolero, napamura pa

LAIT ang inabot ng Cinemalaya movie nina Gina Alajar at Bembol Rocco at JC Santos na “Nabubulok.”

Da Hu ang naglait? Si Suzette Doctolero lang naman. Sa kanyang Facebook account ay ito ang naka-post, “Panoorin nyo ang pelikulang Respeto ngayong Cinemalaya festival at napakaganda niya. Sulit.

Suportahan po natin ang mga obrang mahuhusay para lalo silang ganahang gumawa.

“Huwag nang magkamaling panoorin ang Nabubulok at bulok sya. Susko. Kamura-mura sa kachakahan. Pero kung gusto nyong magmura sa inis the whole day then go watch it.

“Bakit ba napasama sa cinemalaya yun? Wala na bang ibang deserving? Sayang ang slot! At pera!

“Mas maraming mahuhusay na tagagawa ng pelikuka! Ulol yun. Ayan, napamura na naman ako. Tengeneng movie yun. Ayst. Nagmura uli ako. Yoko na. Bye.”

Any reaction from “Nabubulok” director and cast?