Sam pinto super yaman na, nagtayo ng hotel sa baler

A DEAR friend from Baler, Aurora showed me some photos of L’Sirene, isang beach resort doon owned by our anak-anakang si Sam Pinto. Sam is not from Baler pero she chose raw the place dahil napakaganda ng location.
“She bought the lot at P17 million, iyan ang sabi sa akin. Lot pa lang iyon ha, wala pa ang establishment. Sobrang ganda ng resort hotel niya, ang laki. It must have cost her a fortune and has been operational for five months na yata. At ang ganda pala ni Sam sa personal, ‘no?” sabi ng kausap kong lalaki.
Parang di naman siya interested ikuwento ang resort ni Sam kasi sa tono niya ay parang type niya si Sam dahil sobrang ganda raw. Lalo pa nang ginatungan kong napakabait na bata nitong si Sam kaya love na love ko. Lalong nanlaki ang mga mata ng kausap ko. Ha! Ha! Ha!
Anyway, baka may partners si Sam sa business niyang ito. Or she must have saved much money for this. But you know, it’s not easy to save that much, ha.
“Baka may mayamang papa si Sam kaya na-afford niyang magpatayo ng ganoong kagarbong establishment, di kaya?” tanong ng kausap ko.
Aba’y malay ko. Basta with that, I am very happy for Sam dahil at least may napuntahan ang pagpupursige niya sa mundong ito. Kung nagkaroon man siya ng papang mayaman who helped her build this business, well and fine. At least, marunong siya sa buhay.
But of course, di natin alam kung sino ang gumastos sa resort ni Sam. Baka may ipon naman siya talaga, huwag kayong judgmental.
