Ano nga ba ang laban ni Aljur sa magagaling na aktor ng ABS-CBN?

WHERE competition over at ABS-CBN is fiercely stiff, ano ang tsansa ni Aljur Abrenica para makipagsabayan alongside established, genuinely talented artists doon that he—in all honesty—is not?

While Aljur has to reassert na meron din siyang ibubuga sa mga artistang dinatnan niya sa kabilang network, dapat din niyang tanggapin ang katotohanan—even if it hurts—that there’s more to good looks.

Pare-pareho naman silang nagguguwapuhan o naggagandahan doon (of varying degrees nga lang), kung hitsura’t hitsura rin lang ay hindi pahuhuli si Aljur. But as the gasgas nang linya goes, at the end of the day, it’s still the gift of acting that matters.

Back where he belonged, tinanghal man siyang Ultimate Hunk sa Starstruck, there hardly was any justification that looks and talent are like husband and wife.

“Single” pa rin kasing maituturing ang kabuuan ni Aljur. Guwapo lang, period.

Over the years, kung kailan dapat sana’y kinakitaan na siya ng improvement sa kanyang pag-arte, his world seemed at a standstill. Ham actor pa rin si Aljur. Or sham actor, to be blunt about it.

Ewan kung ganito na ang kasalukuyang kalakaran sa pagtuklas ng bagong mukha: looks first, talent to follow. Sadly in Aljur’s case, napako na lang ‘yon sa hitsura as talent never surfaced. No wonder, ang mga proyektong ibinigay sa kanya ng GMA had no posed no challenge para sukatin ang kanyang talent sa pag-arte.

Mas lumutang pa ang all looks-no talent stance ni Aljur nang pasukin din ng kanyang kapatid na si Vin Abrenica ang showbiz.

In stark contrast ang magkapatid, Vin may not be as dashing as Aljur pero ‘di hamak na mas mahusay itong umarte.

Ngayon, both Aljur and Vin are with ABS-CBN, but in separate programs. For sure, they won’t escape sibling comparison.

Ngayong napapanood na si Aljur sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, let his case be unpatterned after those jobless, nearly forgotten actors na isa-isang lumabas doon. Magpakitang-gilas sana si Aljur to prove he’s worthy of the chance para buhaying muli ang kanyang acting career.

Gusto naming marinig mula kay Aljur na ang kanyang pagbabalik-TV ay dahil mas handa na siya ngayon, more equipped with acting talent, more prepared to face the demands of his chosen career.

At hindi para gawing source of income ang pag-arte just because his finances are down at marami pang bayaring dapat i-settle like his still-unpaid house, ang paghahanda sa pagpapakasal nila ni Kylie Padilla at sa pagpapalaki sa kanilang anak.

Nariyan na ang looks, all that Aljur needs to do is to enhance it. More than ever, mas dapat niyang tutukan kung paanong sa rami ng mga mahuhusay na aktor sa ABS-CBN, he should make a difference. Dagdagan niya kung ano ang kapos sa kanya noon, depth in acting, what else?