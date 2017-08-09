Arroyo sinibak na bilang Deputy Speaker; Ate Vi sibak din

ITINALAGA Martes ang kapalit ni dating Pangulo at Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo at Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos, matapos silang alisin dahil sa pagboto laban sa death penalty bill. Nanumpa na bilang House Deputy Speaker kapalit ni Arroyo si Bulacan Rep. Linabelle Ruth Villarica at binitiwan na ang pagiging chair ng House committee on foreign affairs. Ang chairmanship ng Foreign Affairs committee ay ibinigay naman kay Isabela Rep. Ana Cristina Go. Si Santos naman ay pinalitan ni Batangas Rep. Mario Vittorio Marino bilang chairman ng House committee on civil service and professional regulation.

