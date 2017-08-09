Duterte nag-alok ng P2M pabuya sa kada pulis na hitman ng mga Parojinog

NAG-ALOK si Pangulong Duterte ng P2 milyong pabuya para sa kada pulis na ginagamit ng mga Parojinog para pumatay. “Like the policemen who are now shortlisted in the killing of so many civilians buried in a cemetery there at the back of a barangay hall, each of the policeman carried on their head now, I’m announcing P2 million per head. And you are free to go and leave,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa ika-116 na anibersaryo ng Police Service sa Camp Crame.

Ito’y matapos namang madiskubre ang mass grave na kung saan inililibing ang mga pinapapatay ng mga Parojinog.

“P2 million per head, dead or alive. Better dead because I have to pay for the funeral parlor expense,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Kasabay nito, tiniyak ni Duterte na bibigyan niya ng proteksyon ang mga pulis na sangkot sa raid na nagresulta sa pagkakapatay ng 16 na katao, kabilang na si Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog.

“They will have my protection. You will have the justice,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.