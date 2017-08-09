Andanar binigyan ng akreditasyon ang mga blogger Bandera

MATAPOS batikusin matapos bigyan ng akreditasyon ang mga blogger sa isinagawang Association of Southeast East Asian (ASEAN) summit, naglabas naman ngayon si Communications Secretary Andanar ng department order na nagbibigay otorisasyon para mabigyan ng akreditasyon ang mga blogger. Sa ilalim ng Department Order 015, inatasan ni Andanar ang Presidential Security Group (PSG) na payagang makapasok ng Malacanang ang mga bibigyan ng akreditasyon na mga blogger.

“Social media accreditation shall be issued to a Filipino citizen who is at least 18 years of age, with no less than 5,000 follwers in any social media platform,” ayon sa DAO 015 ni Andanar.

Sinabi naman ni Communications Assistant Secretary Kris Ablan na noong Martes lamang pinirmahan ni Andanar ang department order.

Ayon pa kay Ablan, si Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson ang mangangasiwa sa pagbibigay ng akreditasyon sa mga blogger. Matatandaang nabatikos ang desisyon ni Andanar na payagang mag-cover ang mga blogger sa ASEAN, na isang pandaigdigang pagpupupulong, kung saan ang Pilipinas ang tumatayong chairman.

