Anong gusto mo? P191M o P142M By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P191 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola nito sa Biyernes. Ngayong araw naman ay posibleng umabot sa P142 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 na bobolahin mamayang gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumama sa winning number combination na 07-19-14-24-08-18 sa bola ng Ultra Lotto noong Martes ng gabi at umabot sa P186.8 milyon ang actual jackpot prize. Umabot sa P21.6 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo adman ng tig-P18,360 ang 59 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P380 naman ang 2,262 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang 20 taya ng 30,403 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Samantala ang actual jackpot prize ng Super Lotto ay P137.7 milyon. Umabot sa P26.2 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya para sa naturang bola. Pitong mananaya naman ang nanalo ng tig-P70,000 matapos makuha ang limang numero. Tig-P1,230 naman ang 851 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 17,467 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang halaga ng inilalaki ng jackpot prize ay depende sa dami ng tumaya. Sa bawat P1 itinataya sa lotto, 55 sentimos ang napupunta sa Prize fund, 30 sa Charity fund at ang nalalabi sa gastusin sa operasyon ng lotto.

