Free tuition sa college may P16B pondo na

By

3:13 pm | Wednesday, August 9th, 2017

    May nahanap ng P16 bilyon ang House committee on appropriations para pondohan ang Free tertiary education law na ipatutupad sa 2018.
    Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles hinihintay nila ang Commission on Higher Education para isumite ang pinal na pondo na kailangan para sa pagpapatupad ng Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (RA 10931).
    “Together with the Department of Budget and Management and the Commission of Higher Education, we have achieved a breakthrough and managed to identify at least P16 billion funds that would be readily available in time for the first semester enrollment next year,” ani Nograles.
    Sinabi ni Nograles na kinuha ang P16 bilyon sa iba’t ibang scholarship fund sa mga State Universities and Colleges, CHED, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Environment and Natural Resources at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.
      Kung kukulangin maaari umanong kunin ang dagdag na pondo sa mga underperforming at under-spending agencies.
    “We still need to come up with the total number of students who will benefit from this law, taking into account that for college next school year, there will be many seniors and freshmen coming in but fewer sophomores and juniors because of the K-12 program. This final number will determine magkano ba talaga kelangan. Is P16B enough or not?” tanong ng solon.
      Posibleng maaprubahan ang Implementing Rules and Regulation para sa free college education law sa loob ng 15 taon.

