Reed nanatiling Ironman champion

MATAGUMPAY na muling nairaos ang Cobra Energy Drink Ironman 70.3 Philippines nitong nakalipas na weekend sa Shangri-la Mactan Resort and Spa sa Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.
At sa ikatlong pagkakataon ay naging kampeon ng pinakamalaking triathlon competition sa bansa si Tim Reed ng Australia habang nagwagi naman sa mga kababaihan si Amelia Watkinson ng New Zealand.
Hindi kilala bilang isang mahusay na swimmer, humataw si Reed mula sa ikaapat na puwesto pagkatapos ng swim event para manguna sa pagtatapos ng bike event.
Napanatili nito ang kalamangan sa takbuhan para unang makatawid sa finish line sa tiyempong tatlong oras at 45 minuto.
“It was really a good day for me. I had some opportunities to break away during the ride and I took advantage. Having a big lead I just enjoyed the run part,” sabi ni Reed.
Pumangalawa kay Reed ang isa pang world champion at ang reigning Xterra world champion na si Mauricio Mendez ng Mexico.
Tinapos niya ang ruta dalawang minuto sa likod ni Reed
Samantala, sinandigan ni Watkinson ang lakas sa pag bibisikleta at sa takbuhan para makopo ang titulo sa women’s division ng taunang event na inorganisa ng Sunrise Events at sinuportahan ng Cobra Energy Drink.
