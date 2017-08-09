Mariel de Leon binalaan sa pagsali sa Miss International

SPEAKING of Ang Probinsyano, papasok na rin pala sa serye ang leading lady ni Coco Martin sa “Ang Panday” na si Mariel de Leon.

Sasamahan siya nina Dennis Padilla at Carmi Martin sa magiging kuwento nila sa programa. Magandang preparasyon ito para sa beauty queen dahil before the year ends ay lalaban na siya para sa Miss International 2017.

Just wondering kung paano niyang hinahati ngayon ang kanyang iskedyul dahil sa paghahanda pa lang sa naturang pageant ay ubos-oras na ito, need din siyempre niya ang maraming oras to look fresher and more beautiful.

Kung may Probinsyano siya at “Panday,” tapos may Miss International pa, hala, baga naman magmukhang ngarag ang aura niya pagsapit ng pageant? Huwag naman sana.

Pero sa totoo lang, if ever na magtagumpay si Mariel sa Miss International come November, aba’y bongga ang magiging parade float ng “Panday” sa filmfest.

Added value and attraction ang international crown and title ni Mariel, noh! Go lang girl. Pero hinay-hinay, ha. Mas magandang hindi mukhang stressed at ngarag ang beauty mo kapag rumampa ka na sa Miss International!