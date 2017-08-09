Away ng fans nina Marian at Heart muntik mauwi sa demandahan By Alex Brosas Bandera

NAG-AWAY-AWAY ang fans nina Heart Evangelista and Marian Something dahil lang sa Dolce & Gabbana shirt they were wearing. Nagpatutsadahan ang magkabilang kampo. The controversy went overboard when someone claimed na fake ang D&G shirt ni Marianita. Muntik pang mauwi sa demandahan. What’s funny is that one website recently posted photo of KC Concepcion who was kinda sleepy na. Katabi niya ang younger brother na si Miguel sa shot na iyon. Ang nakakaloka, nakasuot ng D&G si KC habang patulog na. Kaloka, pantulog lang pala ni KC ang shirt na pinag-aawayan ng fans nina Marian and Heart!!!

