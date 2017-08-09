Alden, Maine biktima na naman ng ‘fake news’ sa social media By Jun Nardo Bandera

PANSAMANTALA munang iniwan ni Alden Richards si Maine Mendoza upang tuparin ang commitment para sa isang show sa Houston, Texas ngayong Aug. 13. Hindi naman malulungkot ang mga miyembro ng AlDub Nation sa buong mundo dahil may advance taping si Alden para sa mga susunod na episode ng Eat Bulaga. Tutal naman naging bisita na si Alden nang buksan ang food chain business ni Meng kaya absuwelto muna siya kahit ilang araw silang hindi magkasama sa EB. Sa mga nagtatanong naman tungkol sa gagawing bagong pelikula nina Alden at Maine, huwag kayong mag-alala at sa lalong madaling panahon ay mababalitaan n’yo na rin ang ibang detalye tungkol diyan. Basta ang alam namin, nagsimula nang mag-training ang dalawa para sa mga mahihirap na eksena nila sa kanilang follow-up movie. At huwag basta maniniwala sa mga bashers na nagpapakalat ng mga false news tulad na lang ng mga tsismis na hindi na raw tuloy ang second movie ng AlDub.

