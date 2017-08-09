Marian: Tulungan natin ang mga may bingot By Jun Nardo Bandera

NANAWAGAN si Marian Rivera na tulungan ang mga taong may bingot bilang regalo sa kanyang kaarawan sa Aug. 12. Ito ang latest post sa Instagram ni Yan Yan matapos maglantad ng kaseksihan at twinning photos nila ng anak na si Zia sa isang beach resort sa Siargao. Kasama ni Yan sa photo ang batang si Keisha na nabiyayaan ng bagong ngiti dahil sa patuloy na pagsuporta ng GMA Primetime Queen sa Smile Train project. Kaya naman humiling siya na patuloy na suportahan ang organisasyon upang makapagbigay pa ng bagong ngiti sa may mga bingot, lalo na ang mga batang meron nito. Ang isa pang adbokasiya ni Marian ay ang pagpapasuso ng mga ina at mga bagong panganak na nanay sa kanilang mga baby na ginawa rin niya kay Baby Zia.

Dahil sa adbokasiya niyang ito, naimbitahan kamakailan si Yan ng UP College of Medicine upang ibahagi ang kanyang mga karanasan sa pagpapasuso. Tulad nga ng laging sinasabi sa mga baby milk commercial, breast milk is still best for babies.

