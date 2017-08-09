Lovi Poe saludo sa katapangan ni Nadine Lustre

HINDI diretsong sinagot ni Lovi Poe ang tanong ng press kung nagli-live in na sila ng kanyang Filipino-French boyfriend na si Chris Johnson.

Sa nakaraang media conference ng bagong comedy film ng Regal Films na “Woke Up Like This” starring Lovi and Vhong Navarro, sinabi ng Kapuso actress na hangga’t maaari ay ayaw na niyang magdetalye ng tungkol sa kanyang lovelife.

Tinanong kasi ang dalaga tungkol sa naging statement ni Nadine Lustre about live-in na walang takot na nagsabing pabor siya rito. Sey naman ni Lovi, “You know what, I really admire her. I’ve met her in this event, and she’s very real. And I really admire her, the fact that she’s very honest.”

E, sila ni Chris, nagli-live in na rin ba? Tugon ni Lovi, “Wala, I really don’t want to say anything because I want to keep things private.”

Sa Instagram account kasi niya ay may mga photo kung saan magkasama sila ng kanyang rumored BF sa isang bahay. Nakapambahay lang daw ang guy at nagluluto pa. Depensa ni Lovi, “My God, he’s always like that, he always dresses like that! He cooks in my house kapag may cook-out kami ng mga friends ko, one time pa nga my mom was there.”

Samantala, dahil nga “Woke Up Like This” ang title ng pelikula nila ni Vhong, natanong siy, “when was the last time she woke up with someone?” “Hahahaha! Ayokong sagutin ‘yan! I always wake up with my dog, Señorito.

Ang “Woke Up Like This” ay sa direksyon ni Joel Ferrer kung saan kasama rin sina Joey Marquez, Yana Asistio, Bayani Agbayani, Raikko Matteo, ang dating PBB housemate na si Cora Waddell at marami pang iba. Showing na ito ngayong Aug. 23 sa lahat ng paborito n’yong sinehan.