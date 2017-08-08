UP kinansela ang koleksyon ng tuition fee ngayong semester Bandera

WALA nang kokolektahing tuition fee ang University of the Philippines (UP) system ngayong semester, inihayag ng state university. Nauna nang pinirmahan ni Pangulong Duterte ang Republic Act 10931 o ang Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act noong Agosto 3. Nagpalabas si UP President Danilo Concepcion ng bagong panuntunan kaugnay ng pagbabayad ng tuition at iba pang mga fees para ngayong school year. May petsa ang memo na Agosto 7 at inilabas ngayong araw. Inaprubahan ang bagong panuntunan ng UP Board of Regents, ang pinakamataas na decision-making body ng unibersidad, matapos ang isinagawang referendum. “All Filipino undergraduate students are qualified except those who already hold an undergraduate or bachelor’s degree, those who fail to meet admission and retention rules, and those who exceed the maximum residency requirement prescribed by the university. Students of medicine and law are also not covered by the provisions,” sabi Concepcion.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.