SC pinayagan ang curfew sa Quezon City, ngunit hindi sa Maynila, Navotas INQUIRER.net

PINAYAGAN ng Korte Suprema ang curfew para sa mga menor-de-edad sa Quezon City. Sa naging deliberasyon, pinaboran naman ng Kataastaasang Hukuman ang ilang bahagi ng petisyon na inihain ng grupong Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK). Nauna nang inihain ng grupong petisyon na humihiling sa Kataastaasang Hukuman na ideklarang unconstitutional ang mga ordinansa kaugnay ng curfew sa Maynila, Quezon City, at Navotas. Iginiit ng Korte Suprema na constitutional ang Quezon City Ordinance No. SP 2301, Series of 2014. Layunin ng ordinansa na magpatupad ng curfew sa mga menor-de-edad sa mula ganap na alas-10 ng gabi hanggang alas-5 ng umaga. “The parent or guardian of the curfew violator will be penalized for allowing the minor to go out during this period, either ‘knowingly or by insufficient control,” sabi ng ordinansa ng Quezon City. Ibinasura naman ng Korte Suprema ang ordinansa ng Maynila at Navotas hinggil sa pagpapatupad ng curfew.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.