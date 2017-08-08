DU30 inaming walang pondo para sa implementasyon ng free tuition law Bandera

INAMIN ni Pangulong Duterte na wala pang pondo para tiyakin ang pagpapatupad ng libreng tuition fees sa state universities and colleges (SUCs) sa kabila ng paglagda niya rito bilang ganap na batas. “‘Yan nga ang problema ngayon. Gusto kong tanungin sa inyo. Mag-konsulta ba ako. Ewan ko. Tignan natin kung saan. Kasi ‘yung pag-approve ng Congress… Alam man nila walang trabaho — ay walang pera Eh pagdating sa’kin, alam ko man na walang pera. Pirmahan natin ito. Eh ‘di sige,” sabi ni Duterte. Matatandaang pinirmahan ni Duterte ang Republic Act 10931 o Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act noong Agosto 3 na naglalayong tiyakin ang libreng tuition sa mga SUCs, local universities and colleges at mga state-run technical-vocational schools. “Tapos ang pera, pagdating sa enrollment na… ‘Yan ang problema natin,” ayon pa kay Duterte. Nauna nang inirekomenda ni Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno kay Duterte na i-veto ang batas, bagamat ibinasura ng pangulo.

