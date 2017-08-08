Bakbakan at habulan sa ‘Double Barrel’ pag-uusapan sa #ShowbizLive By Djan Magbanua

Makakasama bukas sa #ShowbizLive ang 2016 Best Supporting Actress ng Metro Manila Film Festival na si Phoebe Walker. Handang-handa na si Phoebe na pag-usapan ang latest film kung saan kabilang siya sa main cast na Double Barrel along with AJ Muhlach, Jeric Raval at Ali Khatibi. Nakilalasi Phoebe sa kanyang Best Supporting actress role sa Seklusyon noong nakaraang taon. Lumabas na rin si Phoebe sa mga pelikulang Gayuma at Unconventional. Naging miyembro din siya dati ng girl group na Eurasia. Ngayon, very sexy ang dating niya sa action-packed film na Double Barrel under Viva Films. Gagampanan nya ang papel ni Martha, na isang asawa ng drug pusher na si Jeff (AJ). Nahuli si Jeff ng mga pulis, at nang magkaroon ng banta ang buhay nya ay nagmakaawa ito sa mga pulis. Ginawa naman siyang asset ng mga ito upang mahuli ang mga drug lord at samahan sila para patayin ang mga ito. Maraming eksena ang aabangan sa Double Barrel at isa na nga rito ang magaganap na steamy love scene nina Phoebe at AJ na hubo’t hubad pang kinunan. Ayon naman kay Phoebe, nang ginawa ang naturang love scene ay nakaplaster naman ang dalawa at walang nasilip sa maseselang bahagi ng kanilang katawan. Gentleman na gentleman naman din daw si AJ na prinotektahan siya habang sinoshoot ang eksena. Base sa tunay na kwento, ang pelikulang ito ay puno ng makatigil hiningang mga aksyon, bakbakan at habulan. Makipagkwentuhan kasama si Phoebe Walker LIVE bukas, Wednesday 8PM sa Radyo Inquirer 990 at Radyo Inquirer 990 Television. Mapapanood din kami ng live via Facebook sa FB pages ng Inquirer.net at Bandera pages.

