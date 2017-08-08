Jesus walks over the water

Tuesday, August 08, 201718th Week in Ordinary Time

1st Reading: Num 12:1–13

Gospel: Mt 14:22–36 (or Mt 15:1–2, 10–14)

Immediately Jesus obliged his disciples to get into the boat and go ahead of him to the other side, while he sent the crowd away. And having sent the people away, he went up the mountain by himself to pray. At nightfall he was there alone. Meanwhile, the boat was very far from land, dangerously rocked by the waves for the wind was against it.

At daybreak, Jesus came to them walking on the lake. When they saw him walking on the sea, they were terrified, thinking that it was a ghost. And they cried out in fear. But at once Jesus said to them, “Courage! Don’t be afraid. It’s me!” Peter answered, “Lord, if it is you, command me to come to you walking on the water.”

Jesus said to him, "Come." And Peter got out of the boat, walking on the water to go to Jesus. But, in face of the strong wind, he was afraid and began to sink. So he cried out, "Lord, save me!" Jesus immediately stretched out his hand and took hold of him, saying, "Man of little faith, why did you doubt?"As they got into the boat, the wind dropped. Then those in the boat bowed down before Jesus saying, "Truly, you are the Son of God!" (…)

Matthew’s Gospel puts the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves (Mt. 14:13-21) and the walking over the water (Mt 14:22–36) in sequence. The sequencing is significant to us because of what bread and water meant to the Chosen people. The waters of the Dead Sea parted to let them pass but returned to swallow the Egyptians who pursued them. In the desert bread saved them from dying of hunger. Bread and water, taken together, are powerful symbols of salvation on the basis of the experience of God’s chosen people.

Bread and water assume the same symbolism at our Eucharistic celebrations. At these celebrations, Jesus continues to feed his people, no longer with manna nor with 5 loaves but with his own flesh and blood. As to the symbolism of water, let us bear in mind that our Eucharistic banquet is intimately connected with the waters of baptism because only baptized people are eligible to participate in the Mass.

Matthew’s sequencing of the two miracles of bread and water links the Exodus event to our Eucharistic celebrations. God did not stop after he bailed his people out from slavery in Egypt (Exodus event). He sent his only Son to be born in flesh so that we who are in the flesh may be born in the Spirit and become God’s adopted children (of which the Mass is the memorial). – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM

