Faeldon absent, may dental emergency

Dismayado ang mga kongresista sa hindi pagsipot kahapon ni Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon sa pagdinig ng House committee on dangerous drugs kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong shabu shipment na narekober sa Valenzuela.

Sinabi nina House Deputy Speakers Miro Quimbo at Fredenil Castro na isang seryosong bagay ang kinakaharap ng Bureau of Customs at tanging heart attack lamang dapat ang pumigil kay Faeldon sa pagpunta sa imbestigasyon.

Sinabi ng isang tauhan ng BoC sa pagdinig an si Faeldon ay mayroong ‘dental emergency’.

Ayon kay Quimbo inaakusahan ang BoC ng anomalya at dapat ay naroon si Faeldon upang malinawan ang mga pangyayari.

“Kahit naka-pustiso dapat nagpunta siya. He is a former officer of the military,” ani Quimbo. “If it’s ‘less than a heart attack, he should show up.”

Hiniling naman ni Castro na magdala ng patunay si Faeldon na siya ay nagkaroon ng dental emergency at hindi lamang ito nagdahilan.

