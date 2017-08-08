Glaiza sumabog na ang galit sa mga pakialamerang netizen

ALAGA rin ng bashers sa Twitter si Glaiza de Castro. Dati ay dedma lang ang isa sa bida ng Mulawin vs. Ravena sa mga pambabastos ng netizens.

Subalit nitong nakaraang mga araw, sumabog na ang galit ni Glaiza kaugnay sa pagbira sa kanya sa pagkakuha niya ng concert ticket.

“I was not gonna do this, but wth. First, get your facts straight. Second, what’s so offensive about having someone in line in and pay for you? Third, should I be so selfish to say no to someone who asked for a photo while waiting in a café?

“Fourth, is it wrong if he wants to upload? Fifth, the person who was supposed to get the tickets got it after everyone who lined up at the ticketbooth. Sixth, what’s so special about that? We worked hard for it. Seventh, I didn’t ask the followers to speak up for me. But this time I’m speaking up for them. They shan’t be dragged into this nonsense.

“Eight, I’m doing this not as a celebrity (I don’t have the word really, but just so you can understand) but as a grateful person and as a fan. Tenth, why am I doing this and why am I going to watch a concert? Because it makes me happy and I deserve it. Everyone does.”

Sa isang tweet, sinabi ni Glaiza na, “This is the first and last and I’m going to enjoy after this. (I’m still ready to eat the hatred from people who closed their minds.)”