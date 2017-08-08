Beauty, Bianca level-up ang bugbugan sa ‘Pusong Ligaw’ Bandera

TULUY-TULOY na ang mabibigat at madadramang eksena sa favorite n’yong afternoon series na Pusong Ligaw. Siyempre, inaabangan pa rin ng madlang pipol ang mga nakakaloka at level-up na confrontation scene nina Bianca King (Marga) at Beauty Gonzales (Tessa). Siguradong pagod na pagod sina Bianca at Beauty pagkatapos ng mga “fight scene” nila sa Pusong Ligaw dahil bukod sa iyakan ay todo rin ang kanilang pisikalan, lalo na nitong mga huling eksena nila sa serye kung saan hindi lang mahahabang dialogue ang pinakakawalan nila kundi pati na rin ang kanilang mga “bugbugan.” At sa itinatakbo ngayon ng kuwento, mukhang muling magkakamabutihan sina Tessa at Caloy (Joem Bascon) ngayong galit na galit na sa kanila si Jaime (Raymond Bagatsing). Hanggang saan kaya nila kayang pigilan ang kanilang nararamdaman para sa isa’t isa? At in fairness ha, ang laki na ng improvement sa akting ni Enzo Pineda bilang si Rafa na hindi nagpapalamon sa galing ng mga kasamahan niya sa serye. Nagsa-shine nang todo ang binata sa mga eksena nila nina Raymond at Beauty.

