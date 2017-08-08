Inigo, Maris pinakilig ang madlang pipol sa MMK By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

HINDI nakaligtas si Maris Racal kay Boy Abunda nu’ng umamin siya on her true feelings for the Billboard.Ph chartbuster na si Inigo Pascual sa Tonight With Boy Abunda. Kaya nu’ng nakita namin siya sa premiere night ng “Kita Kita” na sinusundan-sundan ni Inigo ay ‘di na kami nagtaka. Kahit si Inigo ay umamin na kung may aalayan man siya ng kanyang hit song na “Dahil Sa ‘Yo” among the newest Kapamilya female artists, una niyang binanggit ang pangalan ni Maris. Kaya naman talagang inabangan ng kanilang fans ang kauna-unahang pagtatambal nila sa episode ng Maalaala Mo Kaya last Saturday na tumalakay sa challenges ng isang long distance relationship. Nag-trending ang episode nina Maris at Inigo sa MMK kaya siguradong may follow-up projects na sila sa ABS-CBN. Kapag nag-click ang loveteam nina Inigo at Maris, we wonder ano ang iitatawag sa kanila – Marigo o Inigris kaya? Pero huwag naman sanang Inis, ‘no? Anyway, nakasama nina Inigo at Maria sa una nilang tambalan sa MMK sina Arlene Muhlach, Heaven Peralejo, Vivoree Esclito, Andre Yllana, Jairuz Aquino, Kokoy de Santos, Nikki Bagaporo, Noel Comia at Rochelle Barrameda sa direksyon ni Mae Cruz-Alviar.

