Duterte tinawag na kaibigan ang US

“I’m your humble friend in Southeast Asia.” “I’m your humble friend in Southeast Asia.”

Ito ang sinabi ni Pangulong Duterte matapos namang mag-courtesy call sa kanya sa Malacanang si United States (US) State Secretary Rex Tillerson ngayong hapon.

Pinayagan ang media pool na makita ang unang ilang unang minuto ng pagpupulong bagamat pinalabas na ring makaraan ang ilang sandali.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na inaasahang maraming matatalakay na isyu sa pagitan ni Duterte at ni Tillerson kasama na ang patuloy na operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno laban sa grupo ng Maute sa Marawi City at sa patuloy na banta ng terorismo sa bansa.

“We expect the President to discuss with Secretary Tillerson a wide range of issues including the security situation in Marawi, the global threat of terrorism, increasing Philippine-US economic ang people to people engagement, the Balangiga bells, among others,” sabi ni Abella.

Kasabay nito, tiniyak ni Abella ang kahandaan ni Duterte na sagutin ang isyu hinggil sa umano’y extrajudicial killings (EJKs) sa bansa.

“We also welcome the opportunity to address concerns such as human rights if & when raised. We have always included this issue in our discussions & engagements w foreign governments, particularly western democraciesm,” ayon pa kay Abella.