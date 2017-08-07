Ozamiz police chief Espenido pararangalan sa papel sa gera kontra droga INQUIRER.net

PARARANGALAN si Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido, Ozamiz City police director, sa anibersaryo ng Philippine National Police (PNP)bukas dahil sa kontribusyon niya sa gera kontra droga.

Sinabi ni PNP chief Director General Ronaldo “Bato” Dela Rosa na walang kinalaman ang espesyal na parangal para kay Espenido sa nangyaring raid sa Ozamiz kung saan 16 ang napatay, kabilang na si Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog.

“I would like to correct you na baka dahil doon sa pagpatay kay Mayor Parojinog kaya siya mabigyan ng award. Hindi pa nangyari ‘yung sa Ozamiz incident, kasama na si Espenido sa mga awardees for his accomplishments sa anti-drug operations sa Albuera at Ozamiz,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Si Espenido rin ang chief of police ng Albuera, Leyte nang mapatay si Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. sa loob ng kulungan sa Baybay City.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na wala siyang planong tanggalin si Espenido mula sa Ozamiz ngunit gagawin niya ito kung may iba pang target na sangkot sa droga sa iba pang lugar.

