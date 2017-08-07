10.5M walang trabaho- SWS

Umaabot sa 10.5 milyong Filipino, na nasa tamang edad, ang walang trabaho, ayon sa second quarter survey ng Social Weather Stations (SWS). Naitala sa 22.2 porsyento ang nagsabi na wala silang trabaho noong Hunyo, mas mababa sa 22.9 porsyento na naitala noong Marso. Sa 10.5 milyon, 5.7 milyon ang boluntaryong umalis sa kanilang trabaho (12.1 porsyento), 2.9 milyon ang inalis sa trabaho (6.1 porsyento), at 1.8 milyon ang mga first-time job seeker (3.9 porsyento). Tumaas naman ang net rating ng mga tao na may pag-asa na makakukuha sila ng trabaho sa susunod na 12 buwan. Naitala ito sa 31 porsyento mula sa 29 porsyento noong Marso. Mula sa 44 porsyento ay tumaas ang optimist sa 46 porsyento. Wala namang nakikitang pagbabago ang 46 porsyento at nanatili sa 15 porsyento ang naniniwala na lalo pang mawawalan ng mapapasukan sa susunod na taon. Ang SWS ay ginawa mula Hunyo 23-26 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents. Mayroon itong error of margin na tatlong porsyento.

