JV pinayagan mag-Japan

Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan Sixth Division si Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito na bumiyahe sa Tokyo, Japan. Si Ejercito ay pinayagang bumiyahe mula Agosto 23 hanggang 26 para sa isang forum kaugnay ng global health. Inimbitahan umano siya ng Japan Parliamentary League for the World Health Organization para sa ikatlong pagpupulong ng Asia Pacific Parliamentarian Forum on Global Health. Siya ay binigyan na rin ng travel authority ni Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III. Kailangang magpaalam ni Ejercito sa korte bago makalabas sa bansa dahil sa technical malversation case na isinampa sa kanya kaugnay ng pagbili ng P2.1 milyong halaga ng mga baril gamit ang Calamity Fund ng siyudad noong 2008. Siya ay mayor ng San Juan noon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.